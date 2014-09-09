Alton, IL -- The annual Marquette Catholic $50,000 Mega Raffle is in full swing, with nearly 50% of the ticket sales goal reached with 26 days to go.

“We have more than $60,000 in cash prizes for the winners including the grand prize of $50,000” said Mary Hough, an MCHS graduate who works in the Marquette Development office. “Our promotion of one free ticket for those who buy two tickets is a big hit” she said.

Mega Raffle tickets are $50 each and are available through the Marquette Development office and through Marquette parents and students. “Buying online through our website with a debit or credit card has become increasingly popular. People are busy, we have to make it easy for them to buy tickets and buying online is easy at www.marquettecatholic.org/megaraffle” said Hough.

Joell Aguirre and Amy Bamper, who are parents of Marquette students, chair the Mega Raffle committee and are excited about the support from the Marquette community. “This is a parent, student and community driven fundraiser every year and we are grateful for the support this event receives” said Aguirre.

Parents of current Marquette students are entered in a separate drawing for one year of free tuition every time they sell 10 tickets. “If you know a Marquette family chances are they have tickets to sell or you can enter their name when you buy online” said Bamper.

Hough encouraged those who want to buy tickets to buy them early as it increases their odds of winning. “We have our last $1,000 “Early Bird” drawing, sponsored by Liberty Bank, on September 17. Everyone who has purchased a ticket by then will have a chance at the $1,000 and are re-entered for the $50,000 drawing on October 4” she said.

Mike Slaughter, MCHS Principal and a Marquette graduate, explained the purpose of events like the Mega Raffle by saying “Marquette operates without any taxpayer support and we don’t charge in tuition the actual full cost of attendance. While 98% of our students go on to college, more than 50% of them also receive financial aid while attending Marquette” he said.

Slaughter added “The annual gap between the revenue from tuition and fees and the actual cost to educate all students is more than $600,000 annually, or $1,450 per student. Through the support of our current parents, the community, our alumni and past parents we make up that gap through events like the Mega Raffle. It allows us to meet the needs of our students and faculty and continue to support our mission of providing a first class college prep education.”

