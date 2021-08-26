GRAFTON - Grafton Mayor Michael Morrow announced Thursday that the City Of Grafton and the American Legion Post #648 will host a 9-11 Ceremony to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks at the large Grafton flag at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11.

"The ceremony will take place at the large flag near the boat ramp on the Mississippi River on Saturday, September 11, 2021," Mayor Morrow said. "Everyone is welcome to attend, but please arrive prior to 8:30 a.m. at the flag pole."

“Grafton has a very large population of veterans at 17 percent, which I think is the largest percentage in the state,” Mayor Morrow said. “We have a very active veterans committee; we had something on Memorial Day, we will have this on 9-11 and also have something on Veteran’s Day. The new veterans' committee was established when I first came to office. We are looking for names of all the veterans who live in town if they would contact the city hall.”

Jersey Community High School band, directed by Erin Bittles, will perform from 8:30 a.m. to 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11 in Grafton. There will then be a moment of silence to signify the time when the first plane hit the World Trade Center's North Tower in New York City. Pastor Tom Foster, a Coast Guard veteran, and Pastor Rob Cleeton, a Marine veteran from Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church of Medora, will offer prayers followed by remarks from the Commander of Post #648 and Mayor Morrow."

At 9:03 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, another moment of silence will be observed to signify the second plane hit the South Tower. After that moment of silence, the honor guard will fire a 21-gun salute, followed by Taps, ending the commemoration.

The audience at the 9-11 ceremony is invited to attend a free fish fry hosted by the veterans at Grafton American Legion Post #648. Porta-potties are being provided thanks to Jack Nash, a Vietnam veteran.

