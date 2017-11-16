Markle and Seymore Engagement Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Rebecca S. Markle and Jeffery W. Seymore II are announcing their engagement. The Bride to be is from Alton, and the Groom from Edwardsville. The couple became engaged September 14, 2017 and their wedding date is set for May 2018. Article continues after sponsor message Parents of the couple are the Late Eddie Huntsman, Jr. & Phyllis Huntsman of Alton and Jeffery & Diane Seymore of Edwardsville. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football