ALTON - As of late Wednesday, the historic bricks are almost all back in place on Market Street in Alton as part of the Illinois-American Water effort to separate the city's sewer system and also install sanitary sewers.

The crew performing the work said Wednesday within a few more days that part of the project on Market Street will be completed.

Mark Vasquez, owner of MAV Masonry out of Marissa, said there has been a bunch of brick to reinstall, but he was uncertain exactly how many were removed and reinstalled.

"Kamadulski Excavating of Granite City took the bricks out, and we are putting them back in," Vasquez added. "It is very time-consuming and labor-intensive. We have had a full crew working on the project."

Article continues after sponsor message

Mark Vasquez, the founder of MAV Masonry, has been a bricklayer since 1976 and still takes an active role in every project for MAV. MAV in Marissa is a second-generation masonry contractor and is highly respected in their industry.

MAV is also a subcontractor for the Illinois Department of Transportation District 8. Vasquez has operated MAV Masonry for 35 years.

"I am proud of my crew for their work on this project and many others throughout the region," he said.

More like this: