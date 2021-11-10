CARROLLTON - As of the first of November, Market On Main at 521 South Main Street in Carrollton opened to help serve the community’s grocery needs. Jerry and Sue Schmidt are the owners of the new market, which is considered a huge blessing for the community.

Jerry and Sue will initially offer bread, fresh meats, dairy products, eggs, fresh produce and vegetables, deli meats and cheese, wines, liquor, craft beers, and deli, including meat, cheese, and fruit trays in the store. As time goes on, the market will likely expand, they have said.

When Kroger closed, it left Carrollton without any grocery store. Greene County Health Department Director Molly Peters was ecstatic to see the new market open in Downtown Carrollton.

“It is bringing food access to the community, and we want people to support them and all the grocery stores in our county,” she said. “They will not be a full-fledged grocery, but they will provide a lot of basic needs.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Peters was so thankful to Jerry and Sue Schmidt for what they are doing: “It takes a community to take care of each other and they are greatly helping us meet the food needs of our community. We must maintain our local grocery stores and do what we can to support them.”

For more information, call (217) 942-9556 or e-mail:

marketonmain62016@gmail.com

More like this: