



JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) is hosting Market In The Park from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, under the shelters at Dolan Park, located at 300 June St.

Article continues after sponsor message

Organize items now for this huge outdoor sale. Fee is $15 per table by July 1 and $20 per table after July 1.

Sellers get a 13-16’ picnic table to display as many items that can fit on or under the table. Tables are assigned based on registration date. JPRD reserve the right to refuse any item for sale that is inappropriate. Food, drinks, baked goods, weapons, etc. are not permitted.

Set-up will begin at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Chairs & carts/dollies will not be provided; must be supplied by sellers if required. Sellers must stay set-up until 2 p.m. Event will be held rain or shine. There will be vintage base ball games and an ice cream social in the park too! Bargain hunters won’t want to miss this sale.



JPRD will place ads in The Shopper & Jersey County Journal, display signs, plus post on numerous social media sites, prior to the event.



For more information or to learn how to register as a seller, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

More like this: