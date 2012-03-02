Alton, IL...The Riverbend Chapter of People in Business will meet on Thursday, March 8, 2012 at Franco’s Restaurant located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton IL inside the Holiday Inn. Open networking will begin at 8 am with the meeting starting promptly at 8:30 and lasting for one hour. The cost is $10 and includes a full breakfast buffet.

Kathleen Hammock, J.D. of Hammock Law LLC will be the speaker for this event and will offer information on the topic of mediation. Kathleen shares her extensive experience in business, personal and legal mediation. Prior to attending Saint Louis University School of Law, she spent nearly 17 years at McDonnell Douglas Corporation (now Boeing) where she developed an expertise in the negotiation of federal government contracts and the regulatory environment of federal procurement.

Article continues after sponsor message

People in Business is open to all members of the business community and is a no-membership-fee organization. People in Business members gather together to network and share resources with the intent of forming solid relationships, fostering business growth and beneficial outcomes. Visit their website at www.peopleinbusiness.ning.com.





More like this: