The Riverbend Chapter of People in Business will meet on Thursday, February 14, 2013 in Franco’s Restaurant located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton IL inside the Holiday Inn. Open networking will begin at 8 am with the meeting starting promptly at 8:30. The cost is $10 and includes a full breakfast buffet.

Nancy Herold will be sharing a brief presentation on “The Prosperity of The Dreamer”. Nancy is a motivational musician and holistic mentor with over three decades combined experience in business, healthcare and the arts. She is author of the book "Igniting the Sacred Fire, Reinventing Yourself at Any Age (available at Amazon.com). You can view her website at www.sacredfireliving.com.

People in Business is open to all members of the business community and is a no-membership-fee networking organization. People in Business members gather together to network and share resources with the intent of forming solid relationships, fostering business growth and beneficial outcomes.

