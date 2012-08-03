8/2/12...The Riverbend Chapter of People in Business will meet on Thursday, August 9, 2012 in Franco’s Restaurant located at 3800 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton IL inside the Holiday Inn. Open networking will begin at 8 am with the meeting starting promptly at 8:30. The cost is $10 and includes a full breakfast buffet.

The speaker for this meeting will be human resource specialist Bill Bright. Bill is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) and has over 25 years experience that includes benefits administration, HR compliance, employee relations, unemployment claim exposure, and the development of leadership skills for managers and supervisors. He will be speaking on human resource policies as they pertain to the current business climate.

People in Business is open to all members of the business community and is a no-membership-fee networking organization. People in Business members gather together to network and share resources with the intent of forming solid relationships, fostering business growth and beneficial outcomes.

For more information contact Nancy Herold at 618-531-5053

