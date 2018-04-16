EDWARDSVILLE – Former Edwardsville High School basketball standout Mark Smith has announced he will be transferring from Illinois to Missouri for the 2019-20 college basketball season.

Smith, who played at Illinois last season, announced his decision on the social media outlet Twitter Saturday night.

“I have big news I'd love to share with everyone,” he said in his announcement. “I have committed to the University of Mizzou! Please respect my decision!

“First I'd like to thank God for giving me my talents! Second of all, I'd like to thank my family! I couldn't have made here without them!

“Thank you for all the love and support! I can not wait to rock the gold and black jerseys next year!”

Smith had a standout 2016-17 senior season at Edwardsville, helping to lead the Tigers to the 2017 IHSA Class 4A super-sectional at Illinois State where they were eliminated by eventual state runner-up Chicago Simeon; he was named the state's Mr. Basketball (Player of the Year) and the Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year for his efforts, eventually signing with Illinois after being heavily recruited by a number of schools, including Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State and Ohio State before settling on the Illini.

