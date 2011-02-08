Main Street United Methodist Church’s Honduras Mission Team is pleased to announce that on Friday, March 18, 2011 they will be bringing The Mark Schultz – Renaissance Tour with Special Guests Mark Roach and David Klinkenberg to the Greater Alton Area. The concert will take place at Heartland Baptist Church; 4500 Humbert Road; Alton, IL at 7:30 p.m.

This unique night with Mark Schultz and his special guests promises to be one of the most memorable nights of worship in the River Bend Area during 2011. The Artists, David Klinkenberg, violin virtuoso, is considered one of the most gifted string players of all time. His artistry continuously points you past the performer and toward the Creator; Mark Roach, who burst onto the Contemporary Christian Music Scene in 2007 with his hit song – “A Thousand Hallelujah’s” and is the highly regarded worship leader at Morningstar UMC in St. Louis; and the night’s shining star – Mark Schultz – 10-time Dove nominee and well known writer of such No. 1 hits as “I Am, Remember Me, Back in His Arms, He’s My Son, Letters From War, and Child of Mine” is sure to wow all those in attendance.

Attendees at this Special Night of Music & Missions will have the opportunity to learn of the wonderful work being done for children by World Vision throughout the world, and proceeds from the concert will go to assist Main Street’s Honduras Mission Team on the work that they have been doing in Honduras since 2005 – Construction, VBS, Clean Water, Sharing the Good News of Christ, and Helping Provide Sustainability for the Mission Church in Honduras.

Tickets for the concert will be available starting Monday, January 17, 2011 “On Line” at www.MarkSchultzInConcert.com, and starting January 24, at Halpin Music Company, at the Main Street UMC Office, or from one of the Team Honduras Team Members. Tickets may be purchased in one of three price ranges: $30 VIP Seats which include a “Meet-n-Greet”; $18 General Admission; and $15 Group Admission (for groups of 20 or more). If available, tickets at the door will cost $35, $20, & $18 respectfully.

Any metro-area business owner who would like to place an ad in the event program or would consider being a sponsor (with perks), please contact Greg Gelzinnis at 618-550-9291.

For Additional Concert Information Contact Greg Gelzinnis – 618-550-9291

For Additional Information on Main Street UMC – Go To www.mainstreetumc.net

For Artist Interviews Contact Blake Monroe at 615-324-2393 or bmonroe@atkinsent.com

Additional Information on The Mission and The Artists Follows

The Mission

What started out as a Jr. High/Senior High Compassion Project in about 2002/03 has become an every other year ministry of Main Street starting with a Team of 10 individuals (missionaries) in 2005. The work that first year consisted of construction work – footings and foundation for a new United Methodist Church in El Paraiso, Honduras. The Team also provided Vacation Bible School for the children in the village.

Article continues after sponsor message

In 2007, the Team of Missionaries again numbering 10, but adding 6 new faces, would continue their work on the Church building that had been begun in 2005. This Team would place the beams for what would become the roof over the first floor, and preparations for the start of the 2nd floor based on the original design for the Church. A VBS program was also planned once again for the children in the village.

2009 became a landmark year for the Missionaries from Main Street – 14 in total (with 4 new faces and a return of the Steward Ladies and Jordan Brake from 2005), as the construction team finished pouring the concrete and finishing off the roof (really the floor of the 2nd floor as originally designed but new strategies warrant “building up the church membership” before adding the 2nd floor worship space). The 2009 Team was also the first to have access and minister to the school immediately behind the church building…we hosted our 1st Annual Fiesta complete with face painting, balloon sculpting, carnival games, and a rousing soccer match. A special highlight of the Fiesta was a digital photo taken and presented to each of the school children. Vacation Bible School for the village children was also an important part of our itinerary.

After 3 life-changing trips to Honduras, interest in the Honduras Mission Team has hit a new high mark for 2011. The Team presently numbers close to 30 adults and young people, over half of which are new faces to the Team. God continues to work in the hearts of those He is calling into missions and in response to that call Team Honduras continues to be creative in their “fundraising and development” projects. In preparation for this year’s trip, we have worked concessions at St. Louis Cardinal Baseball games, driven vans for the US OPEN USTA Wheelchair Tennis Championships, salvaged 2 properties that belonged to the church, hosted a community rummage sale, prepared numerous lunches after church, organized a jewelry party, made & sold 280 pints of apple butter, and tried our hand at perfecting home-made peanut brittle. This spring we will be producing our first “Contemporary Christian” concert featuring national recording artist Mark Schultz, and with a little luck, all of these proceeds will help us reach our financial goal of raising approximately $30,000.00 for our trip and mission projects.

We wish to Thank You in advance for your interest in, and support of, our Mission efforts in Honduras and for those who wish additional information about the Mission itself, you may go to www.gbgm-umc.org/hondurasini or make plans to join us and see for yourself in 2013.

The Artists

Mark Schultz

Singer/songwriter Mark Schultz invites all to “Come Alive” with his latest collection of songs that explore life’s greatest joys and toughest challenges while celebrating God’s presence in every moment.

Perseverance, creativity and a strong will are qualities that have served Schultz well throughout his career. A native of Colby, Kansas, Schultz moved to Nashville to pursue his musical ambitions and found inspiration and encouragement while working as a youth pastor. With the support of the congregation, he booked a show at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. The show was a sell out, an unheard of feat for a fledgling artist that earned him a deal with Word Records.

Since then the Dove Award winning artist has become one of Christian music’s most acclaimed singer/songwriters. Schultz, now a resident of North Carolina has also tasted success on the mainstream adult contemporary charts with such hits as “He’s My Son,” “Letters from War” and “Walking Her Home.” “Back in His Arms Again” was named BMI’s Christian Song of the Year in 2003, “Letters from War” was the centerpiece of the Army’s “Be Safe-Make It Home” campaign and Schultz has flooded radio with nine No. 1 songs, such as “Remember Me” and “I Am the Way.” He’s also earned the top spot on Billboard magazine’s Christian Adult Contemporary Songwriter list and has been featured on the national TV programs, 48 Hours, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, CNN and more. His 2005 release, Mark Schultz Live…A Night of Stories & Songs, sold RIAA certified Platinum and garnered Schultz his first GMA Dove Award.

David Klinkenberg

This emerging musical master started making ripples early. At the age of four, a violin was placed in his small hands. He could barely hold the instrument. But after a couple of lessons, at the insistence of his parents, his small fingers found their place and his rosined bow found its groove. And just a few weeks later, little David was standing on a Chicago stage, sending a packed festival audience into orbit.

With this now seasoned musician, creating a relationship between the atmosphere and the audience is key. “I understand that carefully crafting the music is important, and you have to be true to yourself. But if you want to be a musician that means you must have a relationship with your fans, and hopefully help them build better relationships with their Creator…It’s all about relationships.” “(In concert) the focus is not on the fiddle (as he likes to call it) or making people think how great you are, but rather on creating an environment where they can forget the world and focus on worship…I want my shows to be a place where families can come and have fun and meet people in a spirit-filled environment.”

From his featured performances with platinum recording artist Mark Schultz, to opening for internationally renowned pianist Jim Brickman, David Klinkenberg’s diversity is undeniable. He is a virtuoso violinist with a rare gift; he can stir the air and change the atmosphere.

Mark Roach

Having written his first hint of a song in the fifth grade, Mark Roach has seemingly always known he was born to write songs. It wasn’t until recently, however, that he recognized a calling to write worship music.

At thirteen, Mark picked up his first guitar and finally put chords to the first melody he’d ever written three years earlier. By the time he graduated high school, he had officially adopted the title singer/song writer. Four years later, Mark released his first full-length recording entitled The Road to Home – the culmination of his tenure at Milliken University in Decatur, IL

After graduating college, Mark headed to Nashville. Still writing primarily secular pop/rock music, the Christian Industry in Nashville didn’t seem to be a fit, so he headed back to his hometown of St. Louis, MO in ’99. Ironically, only months later, Mark accepted what would prove to be a life-changing position at Morning Star church, a new church start in O’Fallon, MO, where he began writing worship songs as the Music Director and Worship Leader. Mark has written several worship songs now sung in churches across the country. He also burst onto the Contemporary Christian Music Charts with his song A Thousand Hallelujahs in 2008.

More like this: