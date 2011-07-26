WHAT: LIVE at Jacoby: last saturday nights Concert

WHEN: August 27, 2011 7-9 p.m.

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL

TICKETS: $10 General Admission; $8 Seniors and Students. Purchase tickets at Jacoby Arts Center, Halpin Music in Alton, Jerseyville and Wood River libraries. Season Tickets (12 individual admissions) available at Jacoby Arts Center only: $60 (General Admission), $40 (Seniors and Students), a 50% discount. Intimate cabaret setting. Cash bar available.

ALTON, IL – July 26, 2011 – Award winning artist Mark Holland is considered by many authorities on the Native American Flute to be among the top flutists performing and recording today. Leader and founder of Autumn’s Child, Holland has been called “the Jimi Hendrix of the Native American Flute.” His unique approach and usage of the flute along with his technical skills brings about such comparisons. Holland has described his project Autumn’s Child as Global Chamber Music; a hybrid of world, jazz, classical and folk styles. Through Autumn’s Child, he showcases the versatility of the Native American Flute, creating a new acoustic instrumental fusion, an eclectic sound that is truly one of a kind. For his performance at the Jacoby Arts Center on August 27, he will be joined by cellist Ranya Iqbal, Billy Engle, guitar and vocals, and Dennis Stringfield on drums and percussion.

Mark Holland started Autumn’s Child in 1995. He began his publishing and record label, Cedar in Sage Music, in 1997, and has recorded 16 CDs to date. Holland has a B.A. in Music from the University of Missouri where he studied with two members of the St. Louis Symphony. He is known for his unique soulful style of “playing from the heart.” Holland has been a featured artist at the International Native American Flute Association conventions in Kent, Ohio, Taos, New Mexico, Belmont, California, and Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He also has been a featured artist at numerous flute and art festivals throughout the country. Holland has recorded tracks for a future PBS documentary, “Redemption Road,” and appeared as a guest on Capitol recording artist Chris Ledoux’s CD, “Horsepower.”

Mark Holland’s music has been played on NPR, PRI, JPR, and Satellite Radio stations, as well as on Jet Blue, Frontier, and Air Tran airlines. In 2009 his CD “Reflections” was nominated for an Indian Summer Music Award, and “For Such a Time is This” was a finalist in Native American songs category for Just Plain Folks Music Award. His “Visions and Dreams” was nominated for best New Age album.

Holland has shared the stage with such diverse artists as R. Carlos Nakai, Mary Youngblood, Bill Miller, and Oregon, among others.

Located between at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. , Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. , and closed on Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

