Shake off winter chills with warm memories of “Route 66 and Beyond,” opening Friday at Jacoby Arts Center in Alton. A reception from 6 to 8 p.m. welcomes photographer Mark Appling Fisher and his photos of the charming scenes of the iconic highway. He hand colors photos of sights found with a 40 year old map in hand on travels throughout the country.

The Beyond of his exhibit shows creative views of Carnival Chalkware, bright statuettes given as prizes at carnivals, fun houses and county fairs. Photos are shot in a small tent and their garish colors enhanced with colored lights and gels. He has fun with techniques and creates delightful images, which a family member calls “his scary babies.”

Fisher is a retired teacher of music, videography, and technology. His career as a photographer includes a master’s degree in black and white photography. He now teaches photograph of various types, including pinhole and toy cameras in St. Louis area community colleges.

Much of historic Route 66 has been bulldozed and covered over, but interest remains. His photos have been exhibited throughout the country.

Sponsored by local realtor Donna Bemis, of Re/Max Integrity Realty Centre, the exhibit continues until February 21 at JAC, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. Winter hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. For more information, see Fisher’s website www.MarkApplingFisher.com or Jacoby’s website www.jacobyartscenter.org.

