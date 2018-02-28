Marinko scores 31 points, leads Edwardsville past O'Fallon 50-47 in regional
O'FALLON - Jack Marinko led Edwardsville with 31 points, including four big free throws down the stretch, to send the Tigers past O'Fallon 50-47 Wednesday night in a semifinal game of the IHSA Class 4A boys O'Fallon Regional at OTHS' Panther Dome.
EHS will take on Belleville West in Friday night's championship game, with the winner going to next week's Pekin Sectional; the Tigers-Maroons winner will meet the Quincy Regional winner at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Alton's Redbird Nest in a semifinal game. The Sectional final is set for 7 p.m. March 9.
More to come...
