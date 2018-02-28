O'FALLON - Jack Marinko led Edwardsville with 31 points, including four big free throws down the stretch, to send the Tigers past O'Fallon 50-47 Wednesday night in a semifinal game of the IHSA Class 4A boys O'Fallon Regional at OTHS' Panther Dome.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

EHS will take on Belleville West in Friday night's championship game, with the winner going to next week's Pekin Sectional; the Tigers-Maroons winner will meet the Quincy Regional winner at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Alton's Redbird Nest in a semifinal game. The Sectional final is set for 7 p.m. March 9.

More to come...

More like this:

Sep 20, 2023 - Boys Soccer Round-Up: Redbirds Lose OT Heartbreaker; Triad, Marquette Both Earn High Scoring Shutouts

Sep 25, 2023 - Weekend Sports Round-Up: Johnson Captures Crown For Tigers, Suhre Brothers Shine; Carlinville and Greenfield Win In Football

Aug 6, 2023 - River Dragons-Catfish Regular Season Finale Rained Out, Alton Ends Season With 20-35 Overall Record  

 