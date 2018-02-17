ALTON – Edwardsville's boys' basketball team, behind senior Jack Marinko's game-leading 31 points, took control of a tight game in the second half to defeat Alton 64-55 in a Southwestern Conference rematch Friday night at the Redbirds Nest. The Tigers upped their record to 15-8, 8-4 in the league while the Redbirds dropped to 14-9 and 7-5 in the league.

It was a very exciting and entertaining first half, as both teams matched each other shot for shot, with the scores level at 32-32 at halftime.

“(Alton) had a lot of guys make shots, and I just thought they executed offensively extremely well,” said Tigers coach Mike Waldo. “And I really don't think we did a poor job defensively in the first half, it's just they ran a lot of good action, and had good spacing. In the second half, I thought we did a better job of stopping their transition game. You know, (Kevin Caldwell, Jr.)'s awfully good coast-to coast, and (Caldwell) created a lot of shots for them in the first half, for us having to come get him, and we did a better job of letting him get so deep in the second half. And they didn't have as many open looks, so I thought defensively in the second half, we did a lot of things good.”

The Tigers took care of the ball very well in the game, and Waldo singled out Malik Robinson for having a very good game with the ball.

“Well, I thought that Malik had an excellent game,” Waldo said. “I thought he did a really good job of getting us in offense, making the right pass, making a play to the basket when he had the opportunity. I thought he really played an excellent game as the lead guard, and I thought we executed a lot of things good offensively tonight against a quick, athletic, good team.”

The Redbirds had taken a 55-50 overtime win at Edwardsville on January 12, but a big difference in the rematch was the Tigers were able to convert free throws in the final quarter.

“I think the last time, at their place, I think offensively, we shot the ball a little bit better throughout the entire game," Alton head coach Eric Smith said. "But we were pretty stagnant, stationary, and guys just tried to do too much on their own.”

And once Marinko got on a roll and started making shots, it spelled a big difference in the game.

“Yeah, I mean, he's a quality kid,” Smith said. “He doesn't stop moving, they run a lot of good stuff for him, he knows how to read screens, and he makes shots.”

The Redbirds jumped out to the early edge, getting their first seven points from Donovan Clay to go ahead 7-2 in the opening minutes. The combination of Marinko and Caleb Strohmeier pulled the Tigers back to within one, and for the rest of the period, both teams matched each other shot for shot in a very exciting opening term. The Redbirds lead at the end of the first 19-18, and extended their lead to 22-18 at the start of the second when Clay hit a three from the side. Marinko, Malik Smith, R.J. Wilson and Malik Smith again all traded baskets before Marinko hit a contested three-ball to tie the game up at 26-26. Back-to-back baskets by Marinko and Robinson opened up a four-point lead for the Tigers before Caldwell scored twice and Malik Smith scored to give the Redbirds the lead back. Jaylon Tuggle hit shortly before the halftime buzzer to tie the game at 32-32, ending a very entertaining first half.

As the second half started, a Marinko three gave Edwardsville an early advantage before Malik and Darrell Smith each scored to give Alton a one-point lead at 36-35. The Tigers then put together a 13-5 run the rest of the period to take control as Marinko lead the way with nine points during the span, taking a 48-41 advantage into the final quarter. The Redbirds opened the fourth with the first three points, a basket from Josh Rivers and a Malik Smith free throw to come within 48-44, but the Tigers' free throw shooting ultimately helped decide the game. Edwardsville went 12 for 17 from the line in the final minutes, as well as getting key baskets from both Marinko and Robinson during the final stretch, as the Tigers took the 64-55 decision.

Edwardsville's defense in the second half also played a key role, not allowing the Redbirds many second chances.

“One of the reasons they had trouble catching us is they only got one shot at the basket most of the second half,” Waldo said, “and I thought Strohmeier had a great game rebounding. I thought he really did a good job of getting rebounds, and they didn't get as many second chance points. And I think that made us harder to catch in the second half, than maybe when we played at Edwardsville.”

The Redbirds did play well in the first half, but the second half was a much different story.

“I thought the first half, we did alright,” Smith said. But in the second half, “I think we tried to do too much individually, and not necessarily rely on our teammates too much.”

The Redbirds finish their home season tonight in a 7:30 p.m. Senior Night game against Taylorville before winding up the regular season on the road with games Tuesday at Belleville West and next Friday at O'Fallon. Smith is looking forward for the opportunity for his team to bounce back in the home finale.

“Yeah, I think anytime you can put it behind you, and try to go back out there and win another game, that's what we want to do,” Smith said.

The IHSA Class 4A playoffs begin the week of February 26, and Smith likes his team going into the postseason.

“Yeah, I mean, we think we've got some good kids,” Smith said. “So, we'll come back in tomorrow, try to piece some stuff together and try to get better.”

The Tigers wind up their regular season at home, hosting O'Fallon on Tuesday night and Belleville East next Friday. As always, Waldo will have his team prepared for the upcoming games leading into the tournament.

“Well, I just think you just keep preparing for the next game,” Waldo said. “Just keep having practice, and just keep preparing for the next game. I think that's how you improve, and I think that's how you do well, is just you keep having practice and get ready for the next thing you're gonna play. And then, the culmination of all those preparations by the end of the year, hopefully, you're ready to go against about anything you see.”

