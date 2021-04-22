EDWARDSVILLE - Dozens of firefighters from across the Metro-East responded to a fully involved structure fire Wednesday into early Thursday morning in the 3700 block of Long Branch in rural Edwardsville.

When firefighters arrived on the scene the large brick home was fully involved in fire. Firefighters spent hours putting the fire out and doing overhaul. The home was destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters from Edwardsville, GlenCarbon, Troy, Worden, Highland-Pierron, Grantfork, and Hamel helped the Marine Fire Department battle the fire. Madison County Emergency Management also was on the scene helping with the rehab unit.

Water had to be shuttled in because there are no fire hydrants close by. No injuries were reported to the homeowners or firefighters.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal was on scene Thursday morning investigating the cause of the fire.

