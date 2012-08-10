ALTON, IL – August 9, 2012 – The Kevin Lucas Orchestra makes its second appearance at the Jacoby Arts Center on August 25 at 7 p.m. It promises to be an electrifying event.

“World Adult Contemporary Rock” – that’s how Kevin Lucas, renowned percussionist and marimba virtuoso, describes the music his band will play in this return engagement at Jacoby. The Kevin Lucas Orchestra is as entertaining for the audience to hear as to see – combining the Performing and Visual Arts – a perfect match for the Jacoby Arts Center. With Andy Waldron on guitar and vocals, and Lucas’ whirlwind 4 mallet performance on marimba, the band’s front men give a nostalgic and original sound accompanied by an ensemble of wind and string instruments -- all ingredients for an entertaining evening of world music onstage at Jacoby.

Kevin Lucas’ timely appearance at the Arts Center will be a happening for this Carbondale, IL based group just as they break into one of the largest radio charts in the United States, FMQB, with their new single, “Here I Am.” Lucas explains, “We have been on the bottom of this chart before, but this is our first time making a serious upward run. We have been near the top of several national ‘Indie’ charts in the past, but the FMQB chart has mostly major label artists on it, along with their high-powered promotion budgets that we are competing against. This is the ‘big leagues’ and it is a very exciting time for us!” To date, The Kevin Lucas Orchestra ranked 47 on the KMQB radio chart.

The FMQB climb is a tribute to their hard work to build on that success, a quality admired by Jean King, Performing Arts Coordinator at Jacoby. “When these musicians first performed at Jacoby in 2009, they were playing classic concert genre. Now they have developed and fine-tuned their talents creating a style of music recognizable as their own.”

The KLO was a winner of the 2011 Billboard Songwriting Contest in the Americana/Folk category. They have made numerous St. Louis area appearances, notably at The Sheldon, the 2011 St. Louis Art Fair, and the Tim Ezell Morning Show on Fox 2 TV.

Jacoby’s doors will open at 6 p.m., and the music begins at 7. Admission costs $10 or $8 for seniors and students, and a beverage cash bar is available. Tickets may be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center, Halpin Music, Jerseyville Public Library, Wood River Public Library, or by phone at 618-462-5222. LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights is sponsored in part by WBGZ Radio 1570 AM of Alton.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

