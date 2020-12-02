Maribel’s Sweets of Brooklyn, New York, is recalling its 5oz Cacao Market Cylinder Dark Chocolate Pearls, because they contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

This product was distributed locally in our point of sale in New York City stores (484 Broome and 66 Park Avenue) and in all 50 States in United States through our website sales MarieBelle.com. The Cacao Market by MarieBelle dark chocolate pearls are packaged in a 5oz plastic cylinder with UPC 877708002502. The scope of the recall is for all Cacao Market Cylinder Dark Chocolate Pearls within expiry that does not list milk on the label.

No illness nor allergic reactions involving this product have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased the 5oz. Cacao Market Cylinder Dark Chocolate Pearls with UPC code 87708002502 are instructed to discard said product immediately or return it to the store for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 718-599-5515 Monday – Friday 9-5pm EST.

Other products with a different UPC code also contain milk which is correctly indicated on the labels.

