EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville softball junior shortstop Maria Smith had quite the game on Monday, going three-for-four with a leadoff homer over the right-center field fence, setting the tone for the Tigers’ 5-1 win over Marquette Catholic Monday afternoon at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

In addition, Smith made some good defensive plays and also a good baserunning play in going from first to third on a sacrifice bunt in the third that set up the third Edwardsville run.

“Yeah, it was a big win, going into conference tomorrow,” Smith said in a postgame interview, “so it’s so nice to see.”

The Tigers play three straight Southwestern Conference games in as many days, starting Tuesday at Belleville West, and Smith felt it was nice to get some momentum going into the stretch of games coming up.

“Yeah, it definitely is,” Smith said. “It was a really big team win, and I thought everyone contributed to that very well and played their role.”

As the season winds up its first month, Smith feels that she and the team have played well, being a young team, and has made significant progress.

“I think that we’ve made some big strides because we’re a pretty young team,” Smith said, “and I like where we’re going, the path that we’re on. I think we’re going to turn out pretty well.”

As far as goals go for herself and the Tigers, Smith just wants the team to do as well as they can and feel comfortable with each other.

“I just want the team to be more comfortable with each other,” Smith said, “and our chemistry just to bond more as we go on, and I think that really contributes to our wins towards the end of the season.”

