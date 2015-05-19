Emilee Marcuzzo didn’t want her basketball career to end at the conclusion of last basketball season and when she stepped off the court she was fortunate to have an opportunity to continue her play at Concordia University in Chicago.

The Metro-East Lutheran girl also wanted to live in a larger city and Chicago also fit that bill.

“Basketball is my favorite sport and I have played it forever,” she said. “Concordia really stuck out. I didn’t decide I was going to continue to play until after basketball season. I wanted to play in college and this will keep my basketball career going and I like the Chicago area and wanted to be in the city.”

Marcuzzo said she was impressed with the Concordia coaching staff and how the team plays the game.

“It is really nice to know they wanted me to be a player in their system,” she said. “I met all of the team and really liked them.”

The Metro-East Lutheran player said she loved the closeness of her team in high school.

“It is a very close-knit school,” she said. “The enrollment isn’t very high here; I want to connect the same way at Concordia.”

Marcuzzo plans to major in biology and said she thinks she will work in a hospital.

“I like nutrition a lot and I have thought about being a nutritionist.”

