Couples names: Marcus & Michelle

City: Alton

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: November 22, 2019

Date married: October 22, 2022

What makes your relationship special? We fell in love as young teenagers, but life took us In two different directions for over 28yrs. We both had two beautiful children each & learned a lot about life and it's lessons. Our love feels like we were never apart. We have blended our growing families & we are enjoying life together. Our bond is stronger than ever!

Share a memory you have made together: We make new memories everyday. Our lives are blessed.

More like this: