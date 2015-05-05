While Tyler Lyons receives the opportunity on Tuesday night to fill the fifth spot in the St. Louis Cardinals rotation both Marco Gonzales and Jaime Garcia are both rehabbing their way closer to being future options if needed.

“Marco will pitch Saturday for Memphis,” shared General Manager John Mozeliak before Tuesday’s game. “Will likely be on a pitch count, but we’re encouraged where he’s at so he’ll be given a green light.”

Jaime Garcia threw 70 pitches to live batters in extended Spring Training during a simulated session today.

“The weather was very threatening down there today, so they just did the best they could to get his pitch count up and allow him to check that box–which he did,” said Mozeliak, who spoke with Garcia afterwards. “He feels good. We’ll re-check him tomorrow and if all goes well, hopeful he can begin his rehab assignment on Sunday.”

Where the left-hander pitches is yet to be determined.

“He says he feels a lot stronger–not dealing with that fatigue he felt during Spring Training,” added Mozeliak. “Speaking to him today, he felt extremely optimistic.”

–Reliever Jordan Walden was receiving a second-opinion on the MRI of his shoulder/bicep issue which placed him on the 15-day disabled list. “It’s something that some people will try to pitch through and others can’t, so we’ll see,” commented Mozeliak. “Right now, he’s leaning towards pitching.”

–Randal Grichuk will headed to extended Spring Training on Thursday and begin working out on Friday. “He’ll get most of his at-bats there and then we’ll decide if we want him to hop the fence or join a club,” said Mozeliak. “The key thing is he just needs to be playing. Where I’m not all that concerned, so extended there and I know he can get the training room side of that too, so it’s ideal.”