GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Marching Warriors were well represented at the Smith Walbridge Drum Major Clinic, held in July at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Ill.

GCHS has three drum majors that participated in the six-day clinic: seniors Jonas Etchison and Ethan Tarnovsky and junior Triskaya Augustin.

“We are so proud of our GCHS Marching Warriors Drum Majors! They have put in countless hours this summer refining their conducting skills through working with our band program and attending leadership workshops,” said GCHS Director of Bands Wyatt Roberds. “Their hard work, resilience, and overall commitment to our band program are certain inspire to our band members throughout the season!"

The trio earned ribbons for passing the famous “Thumbs-Up” at SWC, excellent rated salutes and runner-up Squad of the Day.

Etchison, the MW Head Drum Major, was selected as Camper of the Day, and was chosen to lead his fellow drum majors in the SWC Closing Ceremonies at O’Brien Stadium, earning the “Outstanding Drum Major” award.

In addition, Etchison earned the honor of “Drum Major First Class,” the first Marching Warrior to achieve this honor since 2011.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

