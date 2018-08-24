Marching Tigers excel during summer camp, prepared to display talent at home football game Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Marching Tigers will be showcased at tonight's Edwardsville-McCleur North football game. Band camp concluded in mid-August on Winston Brown Field behind EHS main building. A band camp exhibition performance on Friday, Aug. 10, at Winston Brown field.

Article continues after sponsor message Home football game performances: 8/24, 9/7, 9/14, 9/21,10/12 (Homecoming & Senior Night). See Saturday's Edglentoday.com for more about tonight's performance and upcoming competitions.

