Marching Tigers excel during summer camp, prepared to display talent at home football game
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
EDWARDSVILLE - The Marching Tigers will be showcased at tonight's Edwardsville-McCleur North football game.
Band camp concluded in mid-August on Winston Brown Field behind EHS main building. A band camp exhibition performance on Friday, Aug. 10, at Winston Brown field.
Home football game performances: 8/24, 9/7, 9/14, 9/21,10/12 (Homecoming & Senior Night).
See Saturday's Edglentoday.com for more about tonight's performance and upcoming competitions.
Related Video: