At the 2015 Gateway Marching Classic, hosted by Collinsville High School last Saturday, the Edwardsville High School Marching Tigers took the field – and just about every prize.

The Tigers won first place in their class, and captured category awards for Outstanding Percussion, Outstanding Visual and Outstanding Color Guard. Highland’s Marching Bulldogs won for Outstanding Music.

The Marching Tigers also brought home the best-in-show “Grand Champion” trophy.

Working under the direction of Director of Bands Marvin Battle, Associate Director Carmen Knight, and a team of category experts, the Tigers march to the rhythms set by Drum Majors Jaylan Fenner, Julianna Cullen and Brennon Best.

