The Marching Tigers performed at halftime of the Edwardsville-Belleville East game on Friday night and put on another stirring performance, emphasizing considerable flag work.

The band performed another segment of its program, “Our Sanctuary Banded Together.”

“We have a competition this weekend at Washington, Mo., and we are hoping to debut all of the show,” Edwardsville Marching Band director Marvin Battle said. “It depends on how much we get done this week. We have to finish drill maneuvers and we are five sets away from having that part done.”

Battle said he was pleased with the band’s performance Friday night.

“I thought the kids brought a lot of energy to it,” he said. “Each week our program has gotten better and better and we keep adding pieces.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Friday night home games are a joy for Battle and the band, he said.

“What I enjoy about Friday night performances is it is like an event,” he said. “With the football team playing really well, we get a large crowd. The atmosphere in the general student section is phenomenal, supporting the football team, the cheerleaders, dance team and band.”

On Saturday at Washington, Mo., Battle said the team will participate in a parade, then prelims and finals if they qualify.

The Edwardsville High School dance team also performed prior to the band and dazzled the halftime crowd.

SEE PHOTO GALLERY OF MARCHING TIGERS, EHS DANCE TEAM BELOW:

More like this:

Related Video: