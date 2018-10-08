Marching Tigers bring home several awards from Carterville competition
EDWARDSVILLE - The Marching Tigers band was in intense competition once again Saturday, Oct. 6, in Carterville and came home with some top awards.
The Marching Tigers took the following awards:
- Best Drum Major
- Best Auxiliary (same as color guard)
- Best Music
- Best Visual
- First Place Class 3A
- Grand Champions