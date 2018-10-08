Marching Tigers bring home several awards from Carterville competition Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Marching Tigers band was in intense competition once again Saturday, Oct. 6, in Carterville and came home with some top awards. Article continues after sponsor message The Marching Tigers took the following awards: Best Drum Major

Best Auxiliary (same as color guard)

Best Music

Best Visual

First Place Class 3A

