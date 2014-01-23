In celebration of the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., journalist Ande Yakstis will share his personal experiences about walking with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the Voter’s Rights March from Selma to Montgomery in 1965, and newspaper editor Daniel Brannan will tell the stories of people who are keeping Dr. King’s dream alive today.

A program of personal stories, Dr. King’s life narrative and musical selections from the Unity Fellowship Church choir will be presented at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey, IL, on January 26th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The program is sponsored by the Alton Area Cluster of the United Congregations of Metro-East (UCM).

Mr. Yakstis and Mr. Brannan are authors of the book, You Can’t Kill the DREAM: people living the ‘dream’. Following the program, both will be available to sign copies of their book at a reception at the church.

UCM is an interfaith and multiracial organization designed to address social injustice in our region by bringing together participants to make an impact on our surrounding communities. Meetings are open to the public and members of any faith community are welcome. More information is available on their website: www.ucmetroeast.org. To be added to the Alton Cluster email list in order to receive reminders and updates on progress, please send an email to jhines519@charter.net or bscrawford76@charter.net.

