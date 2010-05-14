March of Dimes Walk Team Wins Awards

(Bethalto, IL) - Olin Community Credit Union's March for Babies team won the March for Babies March Madness and first place in the small group fundraising category. Credit Union employees exceeded

their fundraising goal by $400.00 and raised $2,900.39 for the 2010 March for Babies walk.

The 2010 March for Babies event was held on April 24, 2010 in Edwardsville. Over 20 Olin Community Credit Union employees and their families were in attendance for the walk.

Olin Community Credit Union membership is open to anyone who lives or works in any of the following counties: Madison, Macoupin, Montgomery, Jersey, Bond, Fayette, Greene or Calhoun. For additional information, visit www.olincreditunion.org. Local branch locations include: 5301 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey; 3553 College Ave., Alton; 419 N. Shamrock, East Alton; 300 W. County Rd., Jerseyville; and 731 E. Bethalto Dr., Bethalto.