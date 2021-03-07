GODFREY – Water will be the focus of the March Neighbor Nights virtual event at The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center.

The event, entitled “All About Water,” will focus on the various aspects of water education offered at the center and United Nations World Water Day coming up on March 22.

“Only 3 percent of all water on earth is freshwater. Of that, 2.5 percent is frozen in polar ice caps and glaciers, etc.,” Director of Environmental Education Sarah Fisher said. “This means only 0.5 percent of the earth’s water is available to us in the form of fresh water for drinking. We want to highlight the importance of fresh water in our area as well as what is being done to monitor and protect it for future generations.”

The event will feature an Illinois RiverWatch presentation from Director and Stream Ecologist Danelle Haake, a presentation on Swarovski Waterschool from Fisher and information on the stream ecology program by Environmental Educator Jennifer Young.

NGRREC will recognize United Nations World Water Day with the annual Water Festival, in a virtual format, and a photography contest.

Article continues after sponsor message

Neighbor Nights will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 16.

Those interested can sign up at https://conta.cc/2MOVqr2.

For more information, contact Fisher at saafisher@lc.edu.

About NGRREC

Founded in 2002 as a collaborative partnership between the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Lewis and Clark Community College, The National Great Rivers Research and Education Center is dedicated to the study of great river systems and the communities that use them. The center aspires to be a leader in scholarly research, education, and outreach related to the interconnectedness of large rivers, their floodplains, watersheds and their associated communities.

To learn more about NGRREC, visit http://www.ngrrec.org

More like this: