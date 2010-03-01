(March 1, 2010) – Various teams will host fund raisers - from book sales to trivia nights – this month to benefit the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Riverbend.



Relay for Life is an overnight event that brings the community together in the fight against cancer and funds raised by teams and individuals go toward cancer research, community educational programs, support services for area patients and their families and advocacy initiatives. Upcoming fundraisers include:



• First Clover Leaf Bank is selling a cookbook titled, "Cooking for a Cause," comprising more than 250 recipes compiled by employees. The books are being sold for $10 each at any of the bank’s four locations: 300 St. Louis Street in Wood River; 2143 S. Route 157 in Edwardsville; 6814 Goshen Road in Edwardsville or 1046 E. Madison St. in Wood River. They will also be sold the night of Relay.



• Light the Way team is hosting a Bunco Night on March 6 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1327 Vaughn Hill in Wood River. Registration and a silent auction will kick off the night from 6-7 p.m. Bunco begins at 7 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. Tea and coffee will be provided, but players are encouraged to bring their own snacks. Call Ellen Estes for more information at 618-466-4253.

• Evangelical United to Cure Cancer is putting on a Trivia Night event Saturday, March 13 at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. Doors will open at 6 p.m., game begins at 7 p.m. Snacks and soda will be provided. There will be prizes for first and second place teams and a 50/50 drawing. Reservations are recommended. The cost is $12 per person for tables of 8. Call 618-465-2226 or 618-466-1437 for more information.



• Support the Relay for Life Cancer Crushers by enjoying a meal at Olga’s in Alton Square Mall, anytime between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on March 21. Present a flier and Olga’s will donate a percentage of the bill to the Cancer Crushers team. Visit http://www.facebook.com/olgaskitchen to RSVP, print extra flyers and invite friends. For more information, contact Tracy Driver at thedrivers08@yahoo.com.



• Come see the St. Patty's Day Mouse Races, 6 p.m. March 19 at the Wood River Knights of Columbus. Tickets are $15 a piece or $25 for a pair. There will be a 50/50 drawing as well as a Barrel of Liquor raffle. Soda and snacks are included, but feel free to bring your own as well. $5 cups keep you drinking all night. Contact Tracy Driver at thedrivers08@yahoo.com for more information.



For more information on how to form a team or become involved in Relay for Life of Riverbend, please call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345, or e-mail Event/ACS staff partner Mandie Sidener at mandie.sidener@cancer.org. You can also visit the event’s Web site at http://main.acsevents.org.

