ALTON - A March For Change event in the Argosy Casino in Alton attracted a large group Monday night.

The march began at 5:45 p.m. Monday and was hosted by Ruby Gold.

"We march for those who have lost their lives and humanity to police brutality and racism," organizers said. "Just peaceful, heartbroken, and fed-up individuals screaming for change."

The march was another peaceful event. Organizers said: "We are not marching to loot, ransack, or destroy anyone’s property. That is not why we are here, and we will not allow it. We must stand strong together, or divided we will fall."

