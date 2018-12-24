EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville City Council approved an ordinance amendment Tuesday night which rezones the property at 326 South Filmore from R-2 multiple family district to B-2 commercial business district.

The site is used as a commercial establishment, but a zoning map error was discovered incorrectly showing the property. The error was traced to a line error that occurred during the conversation to a digital zoning map format in 2000.

A public hearing was conducted by the Zoning Board of Appeals in November and recommended approval of the rezoning with six yes votes and zero no votes before being sent to council.

