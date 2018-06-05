Listen to the story

ST LOUIS, Mo. - Maryville University has named the following students to the Deans' List for the Spring 2018 semester:

Alton, IL

Olivia Hurley, College of Health Professions, Nursing

David Toler, School of Business, Cybersecurity

Mallory Zahner, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy

Brighton, IL

Graham Bachman, College of Arts and Sciences, Data Science

Emma Ernst, College of Arts and Sciences, Psychology

Edwardsville, IL

Madison McNeill, College of Arts and Sciences, Biology

Maria Mezo, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy

Amanda Ponce, School of Business, Financial Services

Eric Sipe, College of Health Professions, Nursing - Fasttrack

Taylor Thiems, College of Arts and Sciences, Graphic Design Professional

Jennifer Werner, College of Health Professions, Nursing

Godfrey, IL

Rileigh Bellitto, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy

Danelle Hale, College of Arts and Sciences, Biochemistry

Megan Wittich, College of Arts and Sciences, Psychology

Granite City, IL

Scott Bragg, School of Business, Cybersecurity

Jordan Stermer, School of Business, Cybersecurity

Nathan Tanthavong, School of Business, Cybersecurity

Jerseyville, IL

Alex Bertman, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy

Leah Boschert, School of Business, Cybersecurity

Margaret Collins, College of Health Professions, Nursing

Kayla Derstine, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy

Sydney Hagen, College of Arts and Sciences, Psychology

Samantha Meszaros, College of Health Professions, Health Science

Wood River, IL

Cierra Frields, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy

Zachary Haas, School of Business, Sport Business Management

Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.

