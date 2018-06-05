ST LOUIS, Mo. - Maryville University has named the following students to the Deans' List for the Spring 2018 semester:

Alton, IL
Olivia Hurley, College of Health Professions, Nursing
David Toler, School of Business, Cybersecurity
Mallory Zahner, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy

Brighton, IL
Graham Bachman, College of Arts and Sciences, Data Science
Emma Ernst, College of Arts and Sciences, Psychology

Edwardsville, IL
Madison McNeill, College of Arts and Sciences, Biology
Maria Mezo, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy
Amanda Ponce, School of Business, Financial Services
Eric Sipe, College of Health Professions, Nursing - Fasttrack
Taylor Thiems, College of Arts and Sciences, Graphic Design Professional
Jennifer Werner, College of Health Professions, Nursing

Godfrey, IL
Rileigh Bellitto, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy
Danelle Hale, College of Arts and Sciences, Biochemistry
Megan Wittich, College of Arts and Sciences, Psychology

Granite City, IL
Scott Bragg, School of Business, Cybersecurity
Jordan Stermer, School of Business, Cybersecurity
Nathan Tanthavong, School of Business, Cybersecurity

Jerseyville, IL
Alex Bertman, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy
Leah Boschert, School of Business, Cybersecurity
Margaret Collins, College of Health Professions, Nursing
Kayla Derstine, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy
Sydney Hagen, College of Arts and Sciences, Psychology
Samantha Meszaros, College of Health Professions, Health Science

Wood River, IL
Cierra Frields, College of Health Professions, Health Science Physical Therapy
Zachary Haas, School of Business, Sport Business Management

Maryville undergraduate students are eligible for the Deans' List when they complete at least 12 Maryville University credit hours in a semester with a minimum of a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 (perfect) scale.

