MANTENO - The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) was notified this morning regarding a confirmed case of Legionnaires’ disease (legionellosis) in a resident of the Manteno Veterans’ Home. Upon being notified, the IDVA activated their contingency plans at the Home.

After being notified of the incident, IDVA Director Stephen Curda issued immediate directives to notify the residents, next of kin or Power of Attorneys (POA) of each resident and every member of the Home staff, and to start immediate water safety remediation response pre-plans. “We are taking every precaution necessary to protect our residents, staff, and visitors at our Manteno Home,” said IDVA Director Stephen Curda, Ph. D.

At 7:48 am this morning, the Manteno Home was contacted by hospital medical staff concerning one of the Manteno Home residents, who was being treated at a hospital and tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease. The IDVA administration was contacted and the IDVA water plan was initiated. IDVA maintains an active water management program and is implementing a response to this case, including flushing and heat-treating its potable water systems. Notices are being prepared to send out to each resident’s POA. In addition, all staff members and residents are being informed today. The water is being tested, thermal eradication has begun, and resident vital sign checks will be increased for every resident in the Home.

