EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Fire Department was called to assist with a crash off Illinois-255, where a man ran his car off the highway and landed between the north and southbound lanes and bridge on an embankment.

The man was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital from the scene near the Gateway Commerce Center, but he appeared serious, but stable upon departure, Edwardsville Fire Department Capt. Carl Mayfield said. The call to the Edwardsville Fire Department came in at 3:51 p.m.

Traffic was congested for a period of time, but eventually, the flow worked itself out.

A tow truck lifted the car off the embankment. Capt. Mayfield said the first responders were on the scene for about a half hour after they arrived to assist with the incident.

