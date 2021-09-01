EDWARDSVILLE - Each year the car show in Edwardsville benefits the Edwardsville's Police Department's D.A.R.E. program in schools. At every car show, there is a story behind some of the vehicles that people take home with them and remember forever.

Recently at the Edwardsville 2021 D.A.R.E. Car Show at Edwardsville High School on Center Grove Road in the school's large parking lot, Chris Edwards told a quick story about his vehicle that he received when he graduated from high school.

Chris and his wife, own a 1962 Chevrolet Impala Station Wagon that he inherited from his grandfather, Roy Anderson. The vehicle was manufactured in the United States and is a wagon body type.

“He gave me the title in 1986 when I graduated, and I kept it all these years,” Chris said. “It has had only one repaint in all these years and still has a 283 All-Stock engine that is solid as a rock.

“The car means the world to me. It is never for sale.”

Chris’ wife said Grandpa Roy is smiling down on them knowing the Station Wagon has lasted and is still on the road.

