The Mannie Jackson Center For Humanities reaches another milestone today with the launch of its new website that explains the vision and purpose of this multi-million dollar project.

The center will be located in the historic Lincoln School in Edwardsville. MJCFH Executive Director Dr. Ed Hightower said launching the site is an exciting time as the center is about to open its doors. Hightower was previously superintendent of schools for Edwardsville Community School District 7 for two decades.

Hightower sees the center as a great opportunity for the local community to benefit and said it will also have national and worldwide impact.

The project has potential economic impact of $80 million and is estimated to create more than 800 jobs in partnership with Lewis and Clark Community College.

Jackson is the chairman/owner of the Harlem Globetrotters and played for them at one time. He is an internationally renowned entrepreneur/speaker. Jackson also attended classes at the historic Lincoln School site, where the center will be located.

MJCHF will serve as the international headquarters of the center, helping bring together diverse audiences and humanities programming through lectures, readings, dialogues, public service opportunities and educational programs.

The center will serve as a place where major speakers across the world will draw thousands of visitors to Madison County, while raising the level of education locally, nationally and internationally.

