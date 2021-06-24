ALTON - Maneke Jewelers at 1633 Washington Avenue in Alton is marking a monumental milestone in 2021- its 75th anniversary in business.

Maneke Jewelers was founded in 1946. Charlie Maneke of Maneke Jewelers has been with the organization for 38 years. Irvin H. Maneke had the business in the beginning and Charlie's father eventually took over the business and was a huge mentor to him.

"I worked for dad for a couple of years, and when he bought it we decided to call it Maneke Jewelers, so we changed the sign," Charlie said.

Maneke Jewelers offers a comprehensive selection of fine jewelry and gifts, along with jewelry and watch repair. The store employs eight people at this time.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to provide quality merchandise at a good value along with excellent repair service,” Charlie said. “Whether you visit to select a new piece or to have one of your existing pieces repaired, you can always expect friendly service from our staff in a relaxed atmosphere.”

Charlie said at this point he is working on a third-generation and selling jewelry to grandkids of original customers, which he sees as "special."

Charlie said he still loves the jewelry business and serving his customers. He also praised his staff for their dedication and assistance all these years in the business.

“I am pretty proud of being in business for 75 years,” Charlie said. “Thank Goodness for decent health. We were closed for 10 weeks because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, but after the shutdown business has been good. I wouldn’t change a thing about my life and the business. We are very fortunate for our long-term success.”

