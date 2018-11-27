Manar named chairman of education transition committee
SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Andy Manar today was named co-chairman of the education transition committee for governor-elect JB Pritzker, further guaranteeing the needs of downstate Illinois are relayed to the incoming administration.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The 35-member Educational Success Committee is the seventh of several working groups of the transition made up of experts who will advise the new administration.
“Educating our children is a foundational obligation of state government, and that’s why I led the charge to update our antiquated K-12 school funding formula to make it equitable for every child,” said Manar (D-Bunker Hill). “We must build on that progress, and that’s exactly what this committee will do. JB and Juliana are laying the groundwork for a cradle to career success network for every Illinoisan.”
Among those named to the committee were Dale Chapman, president of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey; Ed Hightower, executive director of the Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities Foundation in Edwardsville; Jennifer Garrison, superintendent of Sandoval CUSD 501 in southern Illinois; teachers’ union leaders; university administrators; state lawmakers; members of child advocacy organizations; and others.
Earlier this month Manar also was appointed to the governor-elect’s budget transition team.
More like this: