SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Andy Manar today was named co-chairman of the education transition committee for governor-elect JB Pritzker, further guaranteeing the needs of downstate Illinois are relayed to the incoming administration.

The 35-member Educational Success Committee is the seventh of several working groups of the transition made up of experts who will advise the new administration.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Educating our children is a foundational obligation of state government, and that’s why I led the charge to update our antiquated K-12 school funding formula to make it equitable for every child,” said Manar (D-Bunker Hill). “We must build on that progress, and that’s exactly what this committee will do. JB and Juliana are laying the groundwork for a cradle to career success network for every Illinoisan.”

Among those named to the committee were Dale Chapman, president of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey; Ed Hightower, executive director of the Mannie Jackson Center for Humanities Foundation in Edwardsville; Jennifer Garrison, superintendent of Sandoval CUSD 501 in southern Illinois; teachers’ union leaders; university administrators; state lawmakers; members of child advocacy organizations; and others.

Earlier this month Manar also was appointed to the governor-elect’s budget transition team.

More like this: