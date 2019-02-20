SPRINGFIELD – The governor’s blueprint for a state budget appears to make good on promises he made to the people of Illinois and also reflects the severity of state’s financial situation, State Senator Andy Manar said today following the governor’s budget address.

“Gov. Pritzker presented an honest assessment of our fiscal challenges. The good news: he wants to put more money toward schools and career and technical education in central Illinois. That’s fantastic. Investment in education is an investment in the economy and in long-term stability,” Manar said.

“But his revenue proposals are going to present challenges, and they should be given a fair hearing in the Senate.”

Manar is chairman of the Senate’s Appropriations II Committee, a panel that helps set priorities for the state. Senate committees will get to work sifting through the details of the governor’s proposals during a series of public meetings and hearings.

“I give the governor credit for being aggressive and creative in addressing Illinois’ budget problems. It’s refreshing to have a leader who is not trying to balance the budget on the backs of workers and retired teachers,” Manar said.

