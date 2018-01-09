JERSEYVILLE - A man and woman were discovered this morning in a vehicle that was still running in a closed garage in Jerseyville, but there appears to be no foul play involved, said Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby.

Blackorby said Jerseyville Police were called to the scene at East Prairie Street in Jerseyville at 7 a.m. Monday. When they arrived they discovered both a 31-year-old male and 49-year-old female dead in a garage. A family member found the two deceased people.

Blackorby said carbon monoxide may have played a part in their deaths.

“Things can change at any time, but right now it is an open investigation and what we have seen so far it is not a criminal thing but something accidental,” Blackorby said. “If things change we will put it in a press release. Right now we are waiting on toxicology reports.”

Blackorby said with the cold weather outside, people have to remember to not leave a car running with the door shut.

“It has been cold, but it is not worth leaving a car running in a closed place,” he said.

