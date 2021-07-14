FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - An O'Fallon, MO., man who allegedly drove a stolen SUV from Alton and committed car burglaries has been apprehended and charged.

Fairview Heights Police said at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, officers responded to Old School Automotive, 10085 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights for a report of a man, who was seen burglarizing cars parked on the parking lot waiting for repairs.

"Employees of the business provided a description of the male and watched as he took off from the scene on foot," Fairview Heights Police said. "Officers were able to locate the suspect, a short distance away. Officers learned Rosenthal had arrived in a stolen SUV from Alton, and that he had entered three separate vehicles and removed items."

Rosenthal is 51 and of the 600 block of Gotham in O'Fallon, MO.

On Monday, July 12, 2021, the case was reviewed by the St. Clair County State's Attorney, James Gomric’s office, who prepared the following charges of arrest:

Unlawful possession of stolen vehicle-Class 2 Felony.

Burglary to motor vehicle-Class 3 Felony.

Burglary-Class 3 Felony.

Rosenthal’s bond was set at $50,000.

He is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail.

*All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

