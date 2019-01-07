SOUTH ROXANA - A man was taken into custody Friday in South Roxana after a report of an armed robbery at a Central Park Place Apartment. A suspect - Wayne Mitchell - was taken into custody a short time later by South Roxana Police Department at his residence.

Mitchell was lodged in Madison County Jail until the case could be presented to the Madison County State's Attorney Office. After further investigations two search warrants were executed on Mitchell’s residence and evidence recovered.

The results of the investigation were presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office. The police department secured three felony charges against Wayne Mitchell, the South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said today. Mitchell's bond was set at $150,000.

These are the official charges against Mitchell:

Article continues after sponsor message

Count 1 - Armed Robbery

Count 2 - Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Count 3 - Aggravated Unlawful Participating in Methamphetamine Manufacturing

The case is still under investigation where more criminal charges are expected.

More like this:

Related Video: