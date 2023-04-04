ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Friday, March 17, 2023, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued “at large” warrants on suspect Zachary Myers, 34 years of age, of the 15400 block of Jost Main Street in Florissant, Missouri 63034, for DWI – Death of a Another. Myers was taken into custody on March 30, 2023. A booking photo of Myers is attached. Myers is being held on $100,000 cash only, no 10%, bond.

The probable cause statement reads: Defendant was operating a motor vehicle Northbound on New Halls Ferry Rd. in St. Louis County. The Defendant was traveling approximately 60mph on this 40 mph Rd. The Defendant crossed the double yellow lines and struck Victim vehicle head on. Victim was taken to the hospital and died as a result of this collision. Defendant admitted operating the motor vehicle. Defendant stated either a deer or dog ran in front of his vehicle causing him to swerve. Witness saw Defendant veer left into oncoming traffic, and did not see any animals that would have caused the Defendant to swerve.

Officer observed clues of intoxication including the odor of an alcohol beverage and glassy eyes. Defendant admitted he took pain medicine for his leg pain four hours before talking with the officer. Defendant was arrested. Defendant refused to provide a sample of his blood. Search Warrant was obtained for Defendant’s blood revealing a .156 BAC and oxycodone. Officer later located an empty bottle of Titos vodka on the floor of the front passenger seat in the Defendant vehicle. Officer also located an empty pill bottle with a label indicating Hydrocodone prescribed to Zachary Myers in the center console. On recorded jail calls Defendant confessed to the situation.

St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons detectives are leading this investigation.

Please note, charges are merely an accusation and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

