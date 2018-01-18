KANE - A high-speed police chase ended in a man crashing a vehicle about a half-mile before Kane Road north of Jerseyville at 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said the chase started when Hartford Police were making a traffic stop. The suspect almost hit the officer and fled the scene.

From that point on, multiple police agencies were involved in the chase, including Wood River, Madison County, Alton and ultimately federal officers because of a warrant for the person. Alton officers did assist and Alton Police Department spokesperson Emily Hejna said it was her understanding the man was wanted on a federal warrant and she did confirm the man was taken by Alton officers to the city jail.

When the man was arrested, a bystander said there were five law enforcement units on the scene. The photo above was taken after the crash and the man was apprehended. More details will come as they are released about the arrest.

