MADISON COUNTY - A man survived with no apparent serious injuries after his motorcycle crashed into the woods around 4 p.m Tuesday at Illinois Route 159 and Buchta Road in Madison County.

The incident was a single-vehicle crash. Holiday Shores Fire Department responded to the crash site. Also at the scene were Alton Memorial Ambulance and and Illinois State Police.

The victim in the crash was on his feet, walking and conversing after the accident.

