ALTON - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an investigation continues into the death of a pedestrian struck by a car in Alton on Sunday evening, resulting in the death of Benjamin C. George, 24, of East St. Louis.

George was apparently crossing the roadway in the 1700 block of Homer Adams Parkway when he was struck by a westbound passenger car, the Madison County Coroner’s Office said. Investigators later learned that the decedent had been staying at the Super 8 Motel located in that area. The incident occurred at 5:56 p.m., Nov. 8, 2015.

Article continues after sponsor message

The decedent was transported by ambulance from the scene to Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton where he was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m. (Nov. 8, 2015).

An autopsy conducted this morning indicated that the decedent died as a result of blunt head trauma. Toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol and drugs remains pending at this time. The death remains under investigation by the Alton Police Department as well.

Funeral arrangements remain pending at this time, but are under the direction of Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton.

More like this:

Related Video: