Man Shoots Self In Vehicle In Jerseyville After Police Stop, Later Dies, May Have Been Involved In St. Louis Homicide
JERSEYVILLE - A traffic stop in Jerseyville around 11 p.m. Sunday in the vicinity of East Elementary discovered the person was wanted on a felony. As the Jerseyville officer ran the plates, he heard a gunshot and when he returned to the vehicle, the subject was slumped over at the wheel.
The traffic stop occurred because the driver rolled the stop sign, Jerseyville Police said. The man died of a gun shot to the head, Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby added.
Jerseyville Police contacted emergency services and the man was taken by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital where he subsequently died.
Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby said the man apparently was involved in a St. Louis County homicide early in the day. Chief Blackorby said it wasn't known exactly why the subject was in Jerseyville, but it could have been because he was on the run from law enforcement.
