EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons announced that a 53-year-old man from Madison was sentenced to 85 years in prison at the Madison County Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville this afternoon.

Jerry D. Sutt (d.o.b. 01/05/1963) was convicted by a Madison County jury on July 20th, 2016, following a two-day trial at the Madison County Criminal Justice Center in Edwardsville.

Sutt was charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault (Class X Felony) and two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Restraint (Class 3 Felony) on September 19th, 2014. Assistant State’s Attorneys Kathleen Nolan and Alison Foley of the Children’s Justice Division presented evidence during the trial, including DNA, to support the State’s charges against Sutt, who elected to represent himself. Jurors returned a guilty verdict on all charges after less than an hour of deliberations.

“Sexual Assault cases are difficult for everyone involved, but the actions that these young victims were forced to suffer at the hands of Mr. Sutt are simply incomprehensible. Both victims displayed admirable amounts of strength and bravery throughout the course of this case; assisting the Madison County Sheriff’s Department with their initial investigation, while Mr. Sutt was still at large, and maintaining the strength to share their horrific experience in front of the jurors,” said Gibbons.

Article continues after sponsor message

Assistant State’s Attorney Nolan argued in support of a lengthy sentence this afternoon in front of Circuit Judge Kyle Napp who sentenced Sutt to a total of 75 years for the two charges of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault and a total of 10 years for the two counts of Aggravated Unlawful Restraint. He will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault and 50 percent for Aggravated Unlawful Restraint.

Gibbons praised today’s sentence. “I cannot describe the defendant any better than Judge Napp did herself, Mr. Sutt is a monstrous man. These horrific crimes will not be tolerated in Madison County, but these victories in the courtroom are the result of a coordinated, team effort. Working together, the State’s Attorney’s Office’s Children’s Justice Division, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, the Illinois State Police, and the various medical personnel who assisted with this investigation were able to ensure that this dangerous individual will be spending the rest of his life in prison.”

Gibbons also expressed his gratitude to the jurors for their service.

Normal penalty range for a Class X Felony conviction is 6-30 years in prison and 3-5 years for a Class 3 Felony conviction; however, due to the aggravating factors present in this case, Sutt was eligible for enhanced sentences.

More like this: